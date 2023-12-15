‘We look to win this series as a team’

Bangladesh have never beaten New Zealand in their own backyard in a ODI or T20I. A confident Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that the team's goal on this white-ball tour is to win the series against the hosts.

The Tigers have so far played New Zealand in 16 ODIs at their home so far, winning none. The last ODI series ended 3-0 in the hosts' favour in 2021, where Bangladesh suffered big-margin losses to the Kiwis.

The Tigers are coming off the back of a 1-1 series draw in the Test series against the Kiwis, having lost the ODIs at home 2-0 before the World Cup in India. But the Test win against New Zealand in 2022 at Mount Maunganui gave the new-look Tigers under Shanto new ambition.

"As a team we look to win this series be very honest. We have a very good team and last year we won one Test match here. So another goal this time is if we can win the series, it will be good for our team," Shanto said today after the trophy unveiling ceremony with Kiwi skipper Tom Latham.

Bangladesh are also buoyed by the win against New Zealand XI on Thursday where they scored 300-plus runs and won by 26 runs.

"I think boys played some good cricket and the wicket was fantastic. Preparation wise, everyone is doing their job. New Zealand eleven played some good cricket so it was a great practice match and gives us confidence for this series," he added.

The first of the three-match ODI series begins on Sunday, December 17 at 4:00 am Bangladesh Time.