Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed May 8, 2024 03:37 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 03:47 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigresses to start T20 World Cup against Scotland

Star Sports Report
Wed May 8, 2024 03:37 PM Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 03:47 PM

Bangladesh will start their Women's T20 World Cup campaign at home in October this year against Scotland, which was confirmed following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers were concluded yesterday.

Scotland finished runners-up in the qualifiers, losing to Sri Lanka in the final by 68 runs on Tuesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per the groupings, Scotland were paired in Group B alongisde hosts Bangladesh as well as West Indies, England and South Africa. Group A, meanwhile, will feature defending champions Australia with New Zealand and three South Asian teams – India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will open their campaign against Scotland – the only lower-ranked team than the hosts in the group – on October 3 in Dhaka. The Tigresses will then take on England, West Indies and South Africa on October 5, 9 and 12 respectively – all in Dhaka.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Cricket teamScotlandBangladeshICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Business promotion and politics par for Trump's golf tour

7y ago

Saifuddin's 18-month wait ends with Zim series

1w ago

Joty hopes to revive positive vibes

1w ago

Celtic break club record

7y ago

UK rejects petition calling for 2nd EU referendum

7y ago
বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক
|ব্যাংক

নীতি সুদহার বাড়িয়ে ৮.৫ শতাংশ করল বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

আগামীকাল থেকে নতুন সুদের হার কার্যকর হবে বলে এক বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে জানিয়েছে কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংক।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের সংবাদ সম্মেলন বয়কট করলেন সাংবাদিকরা

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification