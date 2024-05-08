Tigresses to start T20 World Cup against Scotland

Bangladesh will start their Women's T20 World Cup campaign at home in October this year against Scotland, which was confirmed following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers were concluded yesterday.

Scotland finished runners-up in the qualifiers, losing to Sri Lanka in the final by 68 runs on Tuesday.

As per the groupings, Scotland were paired in Group B alongisde hosts Bangladesh as well as West Indies, England and South Africa. Group A, meanwhile, will feature defending champions Australia with New Zealand and three South Asian teams – India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will open their campaign against Scotland – the only lower-ranked team than the hosts in the group – on October 3 in Dhaka. The Tigresses will then take on England, West Indies and South Africa on October 5, 9 and 12 respectively – all in Dhaka.