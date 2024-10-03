Tigresses opt to bat in T20 World Cup opener

Bangladesh opted to bat in the opener of the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty said during the toss that she expects that the ball should come on the bat nicely and that it augurs well for her to team to have a go with the willow first.

Bangladesh have a perfect T20I record against Scotland, winning all of their previous four encounters.

The Tigresses have also won their final warm-up game, against Pakistan, after suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in the first practice game in the UAE.

A Bangladesh delegation, including Bangladesh government’s advisor for the Ministry of Youth & Sports Asif Mahmud and BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, visited the ICC Cricket Academy and facilities under the Emirates Cricket Board. Photo: BCB

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government's advisor for the Ministry of Youth & Sports Asif Mahmud, and a delegation from the ministry visited the ICC Cricket Academy and facilities under the Emirates Cricket Board recently. BCB Director Nazmul Abedeen and BCB and Emirates Cricket Board officials were present during the visit.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Shathi Rani, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (capt), Alisa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell