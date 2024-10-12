Tigresses hope to play to ‘potential’ in last World Cup fixture

Bangladesh women's cricket team will hope to play to their potential in order to finish their ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a high note when they take on South Africa in their last Group B match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm (Bangladesh time) and will be telecast live on Nagorik TV.

The Tigresses' chance of going beyond the group stage is all but over after they lost back-to-back matches against West Indies and England despite making a winning start in the meet against Scotland.

They are currently placed fourth in the five-team group with West Indies, South Africa and England on four points each and have much superior net run-rate compared to Bangladesh.

"It's all about just going out there and have confidence, just play to your potential. So, we know there are certain things that we can't control, but we can control our own game and play to our potential," Bangladesh head coach Hashan Tillakaratne said ahead of the match.

Before the start of the tournament, concerns were raised about the batting department and their performance validated it as they failed to cross 120-run mark in any of their three innings. Along with that, catching has been below-par for the Tigresses as they dropped nine catches in three innings.

"Well, batting is a bit of a concern. We have worked like you know dot ball percentages. So still we are yet to achieve those targets and today [Thursday] also we played 57 dots. Against England, we played down 63. So, we need to improve on those areas," said the former Sri Lankan batter.

"Our fielding has been below par. All three games we dropped about nine catches. So, we need to improve on that, especially you can't hide yourself especially in a tournament like this, World Cup. It's a concern for all of us," he said, adding that he is hopeful that skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, who seen hobbling on the ground in the last match, will be available against South Africa.

Bangladesh, who previously played 14 WT20Is against their South African counterparts, won two games and lost 11 matches with one match ending in no-result.