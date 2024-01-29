Tigers' WC debacle: BCB committee meets with Shakib, Tamim

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had formed a three-member committee to investigate the Bangladesh team's terrible showing at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Amidst the ongoing Sylhet phase of the BPL, the three-member committee of BCB directors Enayet Hossain Siraj, the convenor and members, Mahbubul Anam and Akram Khan met with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal at Sylhet today.

Siraj spoke to the media after meeting Shakib and Tamim separately at the franchise team hotel.

"It's not something we can share with the media as it's being dealt with confidentially. When the time comes, everyone will get to know at the same time including the public. We have talked to them [Shakib and Tamim] separately," he told the media today in the afternoon,

The investigation committee has met with almost everyone they needed to and Shiraj said that 'they are in the last stage'.

"We are going to submit it [investigation report] to the cricket board soon. Since we got both of them here, we talked to them in the morning and are now leaving," he added.

The soured relationship between Shakib, who was present at the Rangpur Riders practice session today, and Tamim, who opted out of the World Cup, has been in the limelight.

But the investigation committee is not focusing on that, said Siraj.

"We are not considering the problems between them. It's not something permanent. It's possible to solve anything if you want to solve it and if you know how to do it.

"I feel that the discussion was dynamic. We talked about Bangladesh cricket as a whole and asked for their suggestions," he said when asked whether the discussions were fruitful.

Siraj also said the committee did not ask Tamim about his future plans. The opener had earlier said he would reveal his plans after the BPL.