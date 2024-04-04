Tigers still await better Test preparations

Key architects of Bangladesh’s abysmal batting display in their 192-run thumping at the hands of Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the two-match series look on at the presentation party after the match in Chattogram yesterday. Struggling Liton Das only fortified his string of failures, while star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan boosted morale on his return but couldn’t stop the Tigers’ batting slide. Meanwhile, openers Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy could do little to help their side, with the latter dropping catches to make the Tigers’ plight worse. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Despite losing by 192 runs in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram yesterday, Bangladesh's focus will soon shift to the shortest format since the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies this year. Yet for Bangladesh, it is also a year of Test flavours in the ICC World Test Championship's scheme of things.

The red-ball format has, however, proven to be a daunting prospect for the Tigers in the previous Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh lost to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India at home while they were swept aside by the West Indies pace attack in the West Indies. Even in South Africa, it was South Africa's spin that dismantled them.

The Tigers' only solace was a historic first Test win against New Zealand in the previous cycle. However, the processes shown in recognising the tones and flavours of a Test to a beat and, most importantly, execution of plans through staunch determination did not carry over from that win to the rest of the cycle.

This cycle, they won a Test against New Zealand at home but banked on the tried and tested spin tactics in Mirpur, only to see their plans fall on its face. It raised questions like, "What is Bangladesh's home advantage?"

Indeed, their capitulation against Sri Lanka on two very good Test wickets in Sylhet and Chattogram had shown that there lies many shortcomings. With assignments to come against Pakistan, India and South Africa at home before West Indies away this year, further reality checks await.

The batting unit, especially, must answer for their shot selections and overall Test temperament in the game's hardest format.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto did not want to explain the batting debacle at the post-match press conference, instead saying: "We didn't bat well throughout the series. There's no option to give excuses."

The main question is where to go from here and, if preparation was lacking for the Sri Lanka Tests, how to plan for the immediate future. Shanto, though, has some ideas of his own.

"If we can send our Test specialists in the Bangladesh A team to play in our next Test destination, we will be better prepared. They will know about those wickets and conditions. Those who will play white-ball cricket, they have to do the job at the nets, and make mental adjustments. Even if the A team series is at home, it will help," he said.

The problem area was not with Test specialists like Mominul Haque. The whole batting unit did not put up required partnerships and there were no big individual scores, showing that mental adjustment has been difficult. If A team and High Performance (HP) tours prove to be beneficial, it would help build for the future.

However, it remains to be seen how the current crop of batters get some lead in their mental makeup. Shanto dictated that domestic wickets needed to be better alongside playing more matches overall. It gives the impression that there is a general lack of planning around Tests.

"Better wickets in domestic first-class will help, but we don't face a lot of challenges there. I personally feel, we don't get to play quality matches in first-class cricket. I think playing more matches helps in the overall improvement of each player," opined the Bangladesh captain.

Bangladesh's only silver lining is that despite Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed's injuries, others are stepping up from the fast-bowling department.

"Our fast bowlers were not of this quality even three or four years ago. Now they are taking wickets on these types of wickets [as seen in Chattogram]," he added.