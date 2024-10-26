Tigers, Proteas arrive in port city for series decider
After the opening Test in Dhaka saw Bangladesh fall to South Africa by seven wickets, the action now moves to the country's south-eastern coast as both teams arrived in Chattogram on Saturday, ready for the series-deciding Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on October 29.
With their spirits lifted by their first Test win in Asia in over a decade, the Proteas will look to carry that momentum forward.
Meanwhile, the Tigers will be aiming to turn their fortunes around at this venue in the port city, where they have not seen victory in six Tests since a 2018 win against the West Indies. Their recent record includes five defeats and a single draw.
This Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. As per current standings, Bangladesh and South Africa occupy eighth and fifth positions, respectively, among nine teams.
