Tigers, Proteas arrive in port city for series decider

[Top] Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz get down from the bus in Chattogram on October 26, 2024, ahead of their second and final Test against South Africa. Photo: Collected. Photo: Collected.

After the opening Test in Dhaka saw Bangladesh fall to South Africa by seven wickets, the action now moves to the country's south-eastern coast as both teams arrived in Chattogram on Saturday, ready for the series-deciding Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on October 29.

With their spirits lifted by their first Test win in Asia in over a decade, the Proteas will look to carry that momentum forward.

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada will be looking to add further misery on the home side after claiming nine wickets in Mirpur, with a six-for in the second innings. Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, the Tigers will be aiming to turn their fortunes around at this venue in the port city, where they have not seen victory in six Tests since a 2018 win against the West Indies. Their recent record includes five defeats and a single draw.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud had a tough time in the preceding Mirpur Test as the in-form seamer was made to operate as the lone pace option. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan, who had a forgettable outing in Mirpur, walks behind wicket-keeper batter Jakir Ali Anik, who marked his debut in Tests with fifty in the second innings. Photo: Collected

This Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. As per current standings, Bangladesh and South Africa occupy eighth and fifth positions, respectively, among nine teams.