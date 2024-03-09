Tigers look for a ‘first’ against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will be looking to maintain their upward curve in Twenty20 Internationals by winning their fourth consecutive T20I bilateral series at home and also clinch a first-ever T20I series against Sri Lanka when they take on the visitors in the final T20I at the Sylhet International Stadium today.

Buoyed by the fight shown in the first T20I during a 207-run chase, where they fell short by just three runs despite losing the top-order batters early, the Tigers excelled in the second T20I with a dominating eight-wicket win.

In the second match, the bowlers stuck to the task in keeping Sri Lanka under check in the death overs while the top-order made notable contributions.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha downplayed the factor that Tigers have not managed a T20I series win against Sri Lanka before ahead of the series-decider.

"Nothing to do with what we haven't done before. There's opportunity for us to do it. We are in a position to change the history," Hathurusingha said at the press conference yesterday.

Sri Lanka will be bolstered by the return of Wanindu Hasaranga, who could not play the first two games due to suspension.

However, asked on Hasaranga, Hathurusingha said, "Wanindu Hasaranga is just another player for us. We play what is in front of us."

Sri Lanka batting coach Thilina Kandamby saw Hasaranga's availability as a big boost.

"I think Wanindu is back into the side, which is a good advantage for us because it's a good morale boost. He can have a big impact especially when you are bowling in day game with no dew factor which is good for us.

"Confidence is very high with Wanindu coming back again. It's strengthening our bowling and batting because he has been batting well for last month or so and so confidence-wise, I think we are pretty high," Kandamby said.

He also claimed that Sri Lanka were not feeling extra pressure from the rivalry, despite the incident in the second T20I following the much-debated Soumya Sarkar not out decision from the third umpire, which the Sri Lankan players protested on the field.

"I don't think so [pressure]. Our boys have played a lot of cricket and know what is going around. We talked about it earlier and it's about how you handle it in the middle so the boys are doing a pretty good job," Kandamby said.

Sri Lanka are waiting on Matheesha Pathirana, who walked off the field in the second T20I with a hamstring injury. The player was sent for a scan but team management could not say whether he was going to be available until the scan reports arrived.

Both teams were aware of the day game changing the nature of how the third T20I was to be played. Without dew factor, batting conditions will be pretty similar in both innings.

"We are in a position to win this series, but to do that, we have to consider other factors," Hathurusingha said.

"It is a day game. We are aware of those factors. If we execute our game plan, we are giving ourselves the best chance to win the series. Having said that, Sri Lanka is a very good T20 team," he added.