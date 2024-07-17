The debate over Rishad’s red-ball readiness

In Test cricket, the importance of having a skilled leg-spinner cannot be overstated as they bring a unique variation and unpredictability that can turn the tide of a match, even when there is little assistance from the pitch.

Bangladesh, traditionally reliant on orthodox, finger spinners, saw the impact of leg-spin with Rishad Hossain's stellar T20 World Cup performance in the USA and West Indies: the 22-year-old went on to pick 14 wickets, including two match-winning spells against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

However, as the team prepares for Test series against Pakistan and India, Rishad's readiness for the longer format has sparked a debate.

While all-format captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has reservations about his current Test credentials, chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu considers Rishad "a prospect for the longer version".

Moreover, the player himself has expressed his willingness to get integrated into the Tigers' Test setup.

Rishad has recently returned for individual practice in Mirpur after completing a two-week vacation following Bangladesh's World Cup campaign.

On Tuesday, Rishad was seen honing both his batting and bowling skills at the National Cricket Academy, keeping an eye on the national team's next white-ball assignment: against India in October, where they will play three T20Is after a two-match Test series.

Before the T20I series, Bangladesh will feature in Tests against hosts Pakistan, between August 21 to September 3. However, it seems the 22-year-old will have to sit idle during these four Tests as he is yet to be in consideration for Bangladesh in red-ball cricket despite having made his first-class debut in 2018.

The kind of spin Rishad produces can be an asset for the Bangladesh Test team, who have often found wanting in away series due to a lack of variety.

Although Bangladesh possess Test specialist spinners like Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan, alongside their superstar all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, none provide the variation of a leggie.

However, asked about his stance regarding Rishad's inclusion in the Test fold, captain Shanto was skeptical.

"I think it would be better to ask this to the selectors, but from my experience, I don't think he [Rishad] is fully ready for red-ball cricket at the moment," Shanto said during yesterday's private programme at Pragati Sarani.

When this reporter contacted Rishad for his comments on playing Tests, he said that he has "no conditions" about playing any format.

"I'm currently preparing for white-ball games… Let's see how it [prospect of playing Tests] turns out for me," Rishad told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, the chief selector Lipu believes that Rishad can be counted on as a prospect in the Test fold, but it is dependent on many factors.

"Rishad has been in the pipeline for a long time. Regarding his inclusion in red-ball [format], we can't reach a conclusion by ourselves," said Lipu, who is in Chattogram to oversee the ongoing white-ball series between HP Unit and Bangladesh Tigers alongside one of his deputies, Abdur Razzak.

"Rishad is definitely a prospect for the longer version as well. But when we will give the exposure, only time can tell. The kind of caliber he possesses, he will definitely be in the plan.

"But a Test match is a different ball game, and it's a test for every bowler; it's not like T20. He needs to be competent for it. He is working on googlies and all other variations.

"We will definitely try to give him exposure, but we need the opinions of the captain and head coach as well," he concluded.

Having received a big round of applause from the country's cricketing fraternity for Rishad's selection in the World Cup squad, now it remains to be seen whether the selectors and team management opt for a similar bold move by having the leg-spinner on board for the upcoming Test hurdles.