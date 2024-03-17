Tanzim Sakib ruled out of third ODI

Tanzim Hasan Sakib injured his right hamstring during practice in Chattogram on Sunday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been ruled out of the third and series-deciding ODI against Sri Lanka with a hamstring injury.

The national team's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu confirmed the development to The Daily Star, saying: "We have just been informed by the physio that he (sakib) won't be able to play. We are thinking of whether we can take someone else in the squad, just in case anything happens tomorrow morning."

Sakib's absence is a big blow for Bangladesh as the young pacer took four wickets in the first two matches, with his three wickets in the first match helping the hosts to a six-wicket victory.

The only other pacer in the squad is Mustafizur Rahman, who was dropped following the first match over a lean run of form for a sustained period.

Sri Lanka, too, have injury issues as their premier pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the series-decider.