Tamim set for return to cricket with NCL T20

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is set to return to cricket in the upcoming National Cricket League (NCL) T20, scheduled to begin on September 14, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan confirmed on Thursday.

Tamim, who has been sidelined since suffering a major heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match in March while playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP, will make his comeback through the tournament.

"I've talked to Tamim. He will play," said Akram, who also serves as the chairman of the BCB's Tournament Committee, during a media briefing at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

He added that other senior players may also feature in the tournament.

"Mushfiqur [Rahim] will most likely play for Sylhet. Riyad [Mahmudullah] hasn't said anything yet, but I believe he'll participate too," Akram said.

Akram also revealed two significant changes in this year's tournament.

Unlike the inaugural 2024 edition, which was confined to Sylhet's International Cricket Stadium and its adjacent academy ground, this year's tournament will be held across four venues in three cities. The matches will be played in Rajshahi, Bogura, and the two grounds in Sylhet.

In addition, the match fee has been raised from Tk 25,000 to Tk 40,000..

The first leg of the tournament will be hosted simultaneously in Rajshahi and Bogura before moving to Sylhet for the second leg.

Rangpur Division emerged as champions in the inaugural edition of the eight-team tournament last year.

Dhaka Metro's Naim Sheikh finished as the highest run-scorer with 316 runs in 10 innings, while Rangpur Division's Alauddin Babu claimed the most wickets -- 19 in nine matches.