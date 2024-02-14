Tamim brings up century of sixes in BPL

Fortune Barishal's Tamim Iqbal became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to hit 100 sixes in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) during the match against Durdanto Dhaka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Tamim hit four sixes in his 71 off 45 balls innings, which took his tally of sixes to 103 in 97 outings.

The opener has hit the second most number of sixes in the tournament behind West Indies' Chris Gayle, who has hit 143 sixes in 52 innings in the BPL.

Three more Bangladeshi players are closing in on 100 sixes in the BPL, with Comilla Victorians' Imrul Kayes and Barishal's Mushfiqur Rahim sitting on 97 sixes and Mahmudullah on 95.

Tamim's innings today also helped his team register a 27-run win over Dhaka.