Taijul vexed with frequent questions about Shakib  

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam seemed to have had it with questions regarding fellow left-arm orthodox Shakib Al Hasan.

Taijul picked up a 10-wicket haul to inspire Bangladesh to a 150-run win over New Zealand in the first of the two-match series Sylhet before adding five more scalps in the Tigers' loss in the second Test in Dhaka. His performance earned him the Player of the series award.

A prominent figure in Bangladesh's Test scene throughout the past decade, particularly at home, Taijul, who has delivered several standout performances contributing to the team's wins, appeared to have grown tired of being asked about Shakib whenever he faces the media following impressive performances.

"Look, the media tends to focus on how to get more views. I don't know why Shakib bhai's name keeps popping up when he is not even in the team. The important thing is if we are playing or not. Sachin Tendulkar is not playing for India now. Wasim Akram is not playing for Pakistan, so aren't those teams playing without him and winning matches?" he told The Daily Star when asked whether he felt being overshadowed by questions about Shakib on Sunday.

"I am not worried or thinking about getting the limelight. When my team benefits from my performance, everything will automatically come towards me. Nowadays, everyone looks for big names but do they really analyse and check my stats? I don't know since views are more important for the media," he added.

Taijul is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker In Tests with 192 scalps in 44 matches, only behind Shakib Al Hasan, who has 233 wickets to his name.