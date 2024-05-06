T20 World Cup receives terror threat

The forthcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is under security threat with the Caribbean islands receiving terror alerts, however, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has assured that it is taking all necessary security measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," CWI chief executive Jonny Graves told cricket website Cricbuzz on Sunday.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," Graves added.

As per Cricbuzz, the security alert that went out to the Caribbean islands states, "Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries."

Trinidad's Daily Express quoted the island's prime minister Keith Rowley saying that the security agencies are working to combat the threat. Barbados regional security officials are also monitoring potential threats to the ICC event.

As per reports, intelligence of a potential threat to the World Cup was received through Pro-Islamic State (Daesh) media group "Nashir Pakistan". According to Daily Express, Nashir-e Pakistan is an Islamic State group-affiliated propaganda channel.

However, no such terror threats were issued for USA cities Florida, New York and Texas, which will also host matches in the tournament.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.