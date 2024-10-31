T20 cricket hurting Test batting, says India coach Gambhir

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (L), Virat Kohli (R) and head coach Gautam Gambhir speak during a practice session on the eve of their second Test cricket match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Batsmen have forgotten how to defend in Test cricket because of the T20 game, India coach Gautam Gambhir said Thursday ahead of the third and final match against New Zealand.

The Black Caps sealed their first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil last week in Pune and are now chasing a 3-0 sweep in the final match starting Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India's famed batting, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has flopped in the series including the hosts' 46 all out in the first innings of the opening Test.

Gambhir attributed the poor showing to an attacking 20-over mindset, at the expense of the conservative posture needed for long spells at the crease.

"Foundation of your batting in Test cricket has to be defence," said Gambhir.

"Probably a lot to do with playing on flat wickets in T20 cricket," he added.

"We will have the same issues with a lot of other teams as well because the more T20 cricket is played, the less people will start defending."

New Zealand beat India at their own game of spin for a 113-run victory in the second Test with Mitchell Santner returning a match haul of 13 wickets.

Gambhir rejected accusations by pundits that India had lost the ability to counter spin attacks from other teams.

"I don't think so, sometimes you got to give it to the opposition as well," Gambhir told reporters.

"Mitchell Santner was outstanding in the last game but we will keep working hard, we will keep getting better. I don't think so our skill against spin has actually gone down."

India lost the second match inside three days to suffer their first home series loss in 12 years and end a streak of 18 series wins at home in the period.

The final Test will be India's last before they head for their all-important tour of Australia starting with the first of five Tests on November 22 in Perth.

Gambhir said his men were determined not to gift New Zealand a clean sweep.

"Every time you lose a game, be it at home or be it away from home, it should hurt. That hurt will make us better," he said.

"For me it's good that World Test Championship points are important and there are no dead rubbers any more in Test cricket," he added.

"We should try and win this Test match so that we go to Australia with a win under our belt."