Stokes forecasts spin battle in Pakistan-England decider

England captain Ben Stokes believes the series-deciding third Test against Pakistan starting Thursday will boil down to a spin battle on a Rawalpindi pitch likely to favour slow bowlers.

England piled up 823-7 to thrash Pakistan by an innings on a lifeless Multan pitch in the first Test, before the hosts bounced back with a 152-run win on a recycled and turning Multan track.

For the deciding match, Pakistan have kept the same combination of three frontline spinners in Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood, with just one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.

Pakistan have used industrial fans and heaters to dry the Rawalpindi pitch, hoping to replicate their spin-led success in Multan which ended a drought of home wins stretching back to 2021.

Stokes said his three spinners in Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir and the recalled Rehan Ahmed were equal to the challenge.

"I'll be backing the three spinners that we've picked," Stokes told reporters after a training session on the eve of the third and final Test.

"We don't know exactly how the wicket will play, but we've taken as much information from it as we can.

"We think the longer the game goes, the more spin will come into play."

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie, the former Australia fast bowler, also expects the near-bald pitch "to favour the slower bowlers".

The toss could be crucial, with both teams looking to bat first and maximise the impact of their spinners on a deteriorating pitch.

Pakistan have performed poorly in all formats in the past year, losing 2-0 in a home Test series to Bangladesh and crashing out of the ODI and Twenty20 World Cups in the first rounds.

A series victory over England would mark a stark change in fortunes.

"Over the last few years Pakistan's Test cricket hasn't been where we'd like it to be, so any win is a positive," he said.