Sri Lanka win T20I opener despite Jaker's heroics

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka held his nerve as he defended 12 runs in the last over to clinch the first T20I of the three match series against Bangladesh by three runs despite a blistering 34-ball 68 from Tigers batter Jaker Ali Anik in Sylhet on Monday.

Chasing 207, Bangladesh were reeling at 68 for four after nine overs when Jaker Ali joined veteran Mahmudullah Riyad in the middle.

It appeared that Mahmudullah's lone fight -- a 31-ball 54 -- would be the only noteworthy innings in a potentially losing cause but Jaker picked up the pace and smashed six sixes and four boundaries and almost took Bangladesh home. The right-handed batter was caught at long-off mid-way into the 20th over, with Bangladesh still needing 10 runs to win. Shoriful Islam smashed a four and ran for single after that and Taskin Ahmed failed to hit it for a four in the final delivery as the hosts fell three runs short.

Bangladesh's top four accounted for 40 runs off 41 balls as the hosts were reduced to 68 for four after nine overs. Mahmudullah smashed a 27-ball fifty and built a 47-run stand with Jaker. He was dismissed while trying to up the ante but Jaker took the onus on himself and almost single-handedly kept the Tigers alive in the contest.

Earlier,

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed fifties to propel Sri Lanka to 206 for three in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis smashed six fours and three sixes for his 36-ball 59, while Sadeera put away eight fours and a six in his unbeaten 48-ball 61 as they put on a 96-run stand for the third wicket before the former got dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

Skipper Charith Asalanka then smashed six sixes in a 21-ball 44-run blitz which ensured the Lankans pushed past the 200-run mark.

Mahmudullah departs after a fighting fifty

Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah Riyad departed after a 31-ball 54-run knock laced with two fours and four sixes while chasing a 207-run target in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday.

He led a lone battle after Bangladesh were reduced to four down for 68 in the ninth over.

His dismissal left the hosts reeling at five down for 124 after 14 overs.

Soumya, Hridoy depart in quick succession

Bangladesh batters Soumya Sarker and Towhid Hridoy were dismissed in quick succession to leave the Tigers three down for 37 after five overs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday.

Soumya hit two fours for his 11-ball 12, while Hridoy hit a six in his five-ball eight-run knock.

Liton out for a duck

Bangladesh opener Liton Das was dismissed for nought while chasing a 207-run target in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday.

Liton bought his own demise as he shuffled across to play a good-length delivery on the onside but pacer Angelo Matthew got it to swing away which managed to take the outside edge and sent Liton back to the pavilion.

Bangladesh had registered three runs for the loss of one after the first over.

Rishad breaks Mendis-Sadeera's 96-run stand

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up the all-important wicket of Kusal Mendis who was set for a big score in the first T20I in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis, who scored a 36-ball 59 laced with six fours and three sixes, went after a full-length delivery when he made room to hit it over long-off but the pace of Rishad's delivery didn't allow Mendis adequate connection as he was caught by Mahmudullah on the ropes leaving Sri Lanka three down for 136 after 15 overs.

Sri Lanka eye big total after Mendis fifty

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis hit a 27-ball fifty to set his side up for a considerable total in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis hit five fours and three sixes for an unbeaten 30-ball 52 and put together an 86-run stand with Sadeera Samawickrama, who put away five fours and a six for an unbeaten 32-ball 40-run knock.

The visitors were at 123 for the loss of two after 13 overs.

Taskin dismisses Kamindu Mendis as Tigers take two inside Powerplay

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dismissed Sri Lanka batter Kamindu Mendis after the left-hander smashed two sixes and a four for a 14-ball 19-run knock in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis' dismissal left the visitors two down for 45 after the Powerplay.

Shoriful gets first breakthrough for Tigers

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam got the first breakthrough for his side when he nicked off Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando in the first over of the innings in Sylhet on Monday.

Shoriful stuck to his fuller length outside off-stump after getting hit for a four on the first delivery and reaped the rewards when Fernando thrashed at it only to concede an outside edge to the keeper.

The visitors were at four for the loss of one after the opening over of the match.

Jaker in as Bangladesh bowl first in T20I opener

Jaker Ali Anik was named in the eleven as Bangladesh opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday.

Jaker represented Bangladesh in three T20I before when he played in the 2023 Asian Games in Haungzhou.

The series will be the first assignment for Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh's permanent all-format captain.

Charith Asalanka will lead the Lankans in absence of Wanindu Hasaranga who was handed a two-match ban.

Bangladesh went in with five specialist bowlers, three pacers and two spinners, along with six batters.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain got a place in the eleven and will join Sheikh Mahedi Hasan in the spin department, while Shoriful Islam will lead the pace attack with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shanto is one of three openers included in the lineup, with Soumya Sarker and Liton Das being the other two.

The Lankans, on the other hand, have two pacers and as many spinners making up the eleven and will bank on all-rounders Angelo Matthews and Dasun Shanaka to play the role of the fifth bowler.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana