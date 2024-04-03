Sri Lanka sweep series with 192-run win in 2nd Test

Mehedi Hasan Miraz raises his bat after reaching his half-century on Wednesday morning. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mehedi Hasan Miraz was stranded at 81 as Bangladesh lost their last three wickets in around 75 minutes of play on the final day of Chattogram Test, which Sri Lanka won by 192 runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

The Lankans had won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs.

After Bangladesh had lost seven wickets by the end of Day 4, Bangladesh's defeat had become an inevitability. The hosts added 50 runs to the overnight total before getting bowled out by the visitors, with Miraz unbeaten on 81 -- the highest score for the hosts across the two Test matches.

Miraz hit 14 fours in his 110-ball knock. Taijul Islam (14), Hasan Mahmud (6) and Khaled Ahmed (2) failed to give support for Miraz to reach a century.

Lahiru Kumara finished with four wickets while Kamindu Mendis took three wickets for Sri Lanka.