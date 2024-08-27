Spain record most consecutive T20I wins

Spain registered 14 wins on the trot and have no losses in men's T20Is stretching back to November 2022.

Spain completed 14 consecutive T20I wins with their victory over Greece in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group C.

They currently have three wins in four games (one no-result) in the Europe Qualifier and are top of Group C.

Spain beat the record held by Malaysia and Bermuda, who racked up a streak of 13 successive wins in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Among full-member teams, Afghanistan and India hold the record with 12 back-to-back wins.

The corresponding record in women's T20Is is held by Thailand, who had a winning streak of 17 games from 2018 to 2019.

Australia, with 16 wins between 2014 and 2015, come behind them.