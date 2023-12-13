SKY retains No.1 spot in T20I rankings

India star, Suryakumar Yadav solidified his position at the helm of the batters list of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings thanks to his quick-fire, half-century in the second T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday. The skipper sits comfortably on 865 ratings points in the weekly update, which considers the performances of the week up to 12 December.

Yadav smashed 56 from 36 deliveries to gain a total of 10 rating points to further extend his lead as the number one ranked batter in T20 international cricket.

In other movements following the match, Rinku Singh's star continues to rise as he rocketed 46 slots to 59th among the batters, following his dazzling and unbeaten 68 from just 39 balls, which lifted him to career-best 464 rating points. The twenty-six-year-old now averages 82.66 with a strike rate of 183.70 in his 11 T20 international matches to date.

South Africa went one-nil up in the three-match series after the opening match in Durban was washed out. Captain, Aiden Markram, remains in third place among the batters on 758 points, but advanced two slots to second place among the all-rounders (212 points), while Reeza Hendricks slid up a slot to take eighth place in the batters list.

The bowlers list saw the rise of Rashid Khan to joint-first place, sharing with India's Ravi Bishnoi, who missed out on selection for the South Africa tour, while the Proteas' Tabraiz Shamsi became the eighth spinner in the top 10 of the list when he hopped two places from 12th, moving to 654 points.

The latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings saw movement after the completion of the 1-1 tied series between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Glenn Phillips' Player of the Match-winning performance saw him progress significantly in all three lists, reaching career-best rating points in all of them as he went. He shot up 59 slots to 55th among the batters with 502 points, then jumped 20 places to 65th on 290 points in the bowlers list and advanced 42 slots to 24th (145 points) in the all-rounders list.

Phillips' teammate Ajaz Patel rose seven places to 33rd on the bowlers' list, while Bangladesh duo, Mehidy Hasan (up two spots to 21st) and Nayeem Hasan (up five slots to 44th) also made good progress.

In the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings which follows West Indies' historic 2-1 series win against England, Player of the Series and Windies captain, Shai Hope's performances saw him park just shy of the top ten of the batters list, he remains in 11th place with 699 points.