Shathi, Rabeya star as ‘A’ team go 2-0 up in Sri Lanka

Opener Shathi Rani scored a fifty before leggie Rabeya Khan claimed a four-fer as Bangladesh women's 'A' team crushed their Sri Lankan counterparts by 104 runs in the second T20 contest of the ongoing five-match series in Colombo today.

The win saw Bangladesh go 2-0 up in the series.

Sent into bat first, Shathi struck 50 off 40 balls before being retired out while Sobhana Mostary (39 retired out) and Nigar Sultana Joty (34 not out) also made decent contributions as the visitors posted 164-6.

Sri Lanka, in reply, lost wickets at regular intervals and apart from a 21-run opening partnership, they failed to find their feet in the run chase and were bowled out for only 60 runs in 16.4 overs.

Skipper Rabeya was the chief wrecker of the Sri Lankan innings, claiming her first four wickets for just four runs in just 2.4 overs. Meanwhile, another leggie Fahima Khatun, and off-spinner Sultana Khatun took two wickets each. For the Sri Lankan side, opener Nethmi Poorna made a team-high of 18 runs.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bangladeshi outfit got off to a winning start in the series after they beat the hosts by seven wickets in the opening match at the same venue.

The third match will be held at the SSC Ground in Colombo on Sunday. The remaining two T20s will be held on September 17 and 19, respectively.