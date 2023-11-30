Shanto ton propels Tigers

Bangladesh accumulated a significant lead at the end of Day 3 of their first Test against New Zealand, thanks to skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's fifth Test ton at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. The 13th Test captain of the nation, Shanto also became the first Bangladeshi to score a century on his debut match as the Test captain.

At stumps on Day 3, Shanto remained unbeaten on 104 off 193 deliveries while experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 43 off 71 deliveries as Bangladesh amassed 212 for three in their second innings, leading by 205 runs.

Shanto, who smashed a total of nine boundaries, reached the three-figure mark off 192 balls when he pushed an Ajaz Patel delivery through mid-off and took a single. This is also the top-order batter's third century in three Tests this year, with the previous two coming in the same game against Afghanistan in June in Mirpur.

The left-handed batter has also been part of a few crucial partnerships as he strung together stands of 90 and an unbeaten 96 runs with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur, respectively.

Unlike being in a hurry to score runs like he was in the first innings, Shanto bided his time and looked more sensible throughout the day.

Bangladesh had lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (8 off 46) and Mominul (40 off 68) to two run-outs. While Mominul could be held responsible for getting caught short of his crease after trying to hurry for a single, Joy's dismissal was certainly an unfortunate one with the batter failing to reach back to his crease after bowler Tim Southee had got his hands on the ball to deflect it onto the stmps at the non-striker's end.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh had bundled out New Zealand for 317 in their first innings.

Mominul falls to sorry run-out as Kiwis make crucial breakthrough

Former Test skipper Mominul Haque as looking good on 40 and when he danced down the track to negotiate the spin and hit it to mid-on, he quickly set off for a quick single. However, Shanto was ball-watching, unaware Mominul set off for the run. Mominul was more than half way down the pitch when he started getting back into the striker's end. By then Henry Nicholls has managed an accurate throw as Mominul was run-out following a massive misunderstanding. Mominul-Shanto stand breaks after adding 90 runs. Bangladesh are three down for 117 with Mominul the second batter to be run out in the second innings.

Shanto reaches fifty

Najmul Hossain Shanto became the fifth Bangladesh skipper to hit a fifty in his debut Test as captain during day three of the first Test against New Zealand today in Sylhet.

Shanto just about connected a reverse-sweep to reach his fifty off 95 deliveries. It was the left-handed batter's fourth Test fifty and it helped Bangladesh keep New Zealand at bay on day three after the visitors had removed both openers Joy and Zakir in quick succession in the second session.

Shanto, Mominul stand sees Tigers stretch lead past 100 at tea

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque starred in a 85-run unbeaten stand to take Bangladesh to tea on day three of first Test against New Zealand in Sylhet without any further losses of wickets as their lead stretched past 100.

Bangladesh went to tea at 111 for 2 with Shanto unbeaten on 48 off 92 deliveries while Mominul was on 38 off 62 deliveries. Bangladesh lead by 104 and after Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy's dismissals in the second session, the Tigers have asserted control, The conditions still look good for batting even as cracks are opening up as the third day's play progresses. Earlier New Zealand were bowled out for 317 in the first session with Mominul Haque picking up both remaining wickets to finish with figures of 3 wickets for just four runs.

Fifty stand for Shanto-Mominul

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque have fought back for the Tigers in the second session on day three against New Zealand in Sylhet with a fifty-run stand for the third wicket.

Bangladesh were in a bit of trouble following the loss of both openers early in the second session. However both Mominul and Shanto have tried to get on top of the bowling in their own respective ways. Mominul hit one through cover in the air to release pressure off Patel in the 20th over and followed it with another four next delivery via a pull shot. Shanto kept bringing up the reverse-sweep to good effect and despite the criticism of his approach in the first innings, Shanto seems to be carrying on his merry ways in the second innings as well. The fifty stand came in 62 deliveries as Bangladesh reached 88 for 2 in 26 overs.

Both openers back in the hut after lunch

Bangladesh have lost their first wicket three overs in to the second session on day three as Zakir Hasan fell prey to Ajaz Patel. Shortly afterwards, other opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was run-out at the non-striker's end after a Najmul Hossain Shanto straight drive ricochetted off Tim Southee's fingers and onto the stumps.

It was the second time that Zakir has fallen to the Kiwi left-arm spinner in this game. Ajaz darted it in faster outside off stump and the ball turned sharply beating Zakir's bat. The ball hit the front pads and Zakir does not review the leg-before wicket decision. He falls after a 30-ball 17 with Bangladesh on 26 for 1. Najmul Hossain Shanto came in to accompany Mahmudul Hasan Joy at the wicket but in the very next over, Shanto's straight drive would crash onto the stumps, having deflected off Southee's fingers with Joy out of his ground at the non-striker's end. Joy, who was top scorer for Bangladesh in the first innings, departs for 8 off 46 deliveries following the unfortunate run out.

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Joy, Zakir watchful as Tigers take 12-run lead at Lunch

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan remained somewhat cautious in their approach as the Tigers were able to go into the lunch break with a 12-run lead on Day 3 of their first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Zakir remained unbeaten on 14 off 26 deliveries while Joy was not out on five off 34 balls as Bangladesh moved to 19 for no loss in their second innings. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side had earlier bundled out New Zealand for 317, thanks to two wickets in one over from Mominul Haque. The Tigers' first-innings score was 310.

In the 10 overs played in their second innings, New Zealand pacers were able to get some initial movement. Zakir provided some close calls, edging a Tim Southee delivery that flew through the slip cordon for a boundary.

However, both Zakir and Joy managed to hang on, bucking the trend of Bangladesh batters throwing the wicket away close to a session break in this Test.

