Shanto heads to Thailand to see doctor

Bangladesh's three-format captain Najmul Hossain Shanto departed for Thailand today, BCB sources confirmed.

Shanto will be seeing doctors for a throat issue he had been suffering from for a while. It was learned that he is visiting with his family.

Asked about Shanto's departure, BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury said: "He doesn't have any sports-related injury. He has gone there through his personal arrangements to see doctors."

Quite a few players departed for Chattogram today while players in the Bangladesh Tigers programme began their two-day intra-squad practice game.

Bangladesh Test side are preparing for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan with the first Test slated for August 21 in Rawalpindi before the second Test at Karachi beginning on August 30.

A few of the national stars are expected to depart for Pakistan with the Bangladesh A team on August 6 to play the first of the two four-day game, scheduled to be played on August 10-13.