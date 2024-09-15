Shanto believes Bangladesh can beat India too

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has told the media that his side would look to win both Test matches against India as the team left for Chennai this afternoon.

The team will play two Test matches and there T20Is, with the first Test scheduled to begin in Chennai on September 19. The second Test will be held in Kanpur from September 27 before the three T20Is take place.

The Tigers are coming from a historic 2-0 series win away against Pakistan and hence expectations are high.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto told reporters at the airport prior to the team's departure.

Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz having a chat at the airport. Photo: BCB

"After a good series there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters…our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," the Bangladesh captain added.

Bangladesh had gone to Pakistan having never beaten them in the longest format, but came back with a whitewash of the hosts.

Even though India are a much tougher challenge, Shanto believes nothing is impossible.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us," Shanto noted. "We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days. The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance which team will be a chance for either team to win in the last session."