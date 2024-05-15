Shakib’s grip on another top ICC ranking loosens

The race to be the No.1 ranked all-rounder at the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has further intensified as two players share top billing following the latest update to the ICC Men's T20 Player Rankings.

Just 23 rating points separate the top five players on the updated list for T20I all-rounders, with Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan joined by Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga in the top spot with just over a fortnight to the start of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib drops three rating points following two appearances at the backend of Bangladesh's recent five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, with Hasaranga joining the veteran in a share of the top spot and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi just a further 10 rating point adrift.

Shakib was recently ousted from the top of the ODI all-rounders' spot by Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza gains two places to rise to fourth on the back of some strong performances against Bangladesh, while South Africa's Aiden Markram loses one spot to drop to fifth ahead of the Proteas' campaign at the T20 World Cup.

There was also some movement on the updated T20I rankings for batters, with a pair of Ireland players and a dasher from Pakistan the biggest eye-catchers following their recently completed series in Dublin.

Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie jumps six places to 53rd for T20I batters on the back of 128 runs from three games against Pakistan, while teammate Harry Tector improves 12 spots to 69th on the same list following 98 runs in the same series.

Hard-hitting Pakistan left-hander Fakhar Zaman rises four places to 57th on the updated rankings for T20I batters, while compatriot Imad Wasim moves up 24 spots to equal 52nd on the list for T20I bowlers and five rungs to equal 16th for T20I all-rounders following his economical efforts with the ball against Ireland.

There is also some joy for a pair of Bangladesh pacers on the updated list for T20I bowlers, with right-armer Taskin Ahmed jumping three places to 23rd and teammate Mustafizur Rahman moving up five spots to 25th after some good performances against Zimbabwe.