Shakib’s bowling action under scrutiny in English county

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan faced an unforeseen predicament during his recent county stint with Surrey during the recently-concluded county season. In an international career spanning over 17 years, this was the first time Shakib's bowling action was questioned. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development to The Daily Star today.

Shakib had picked up nine wickets against Somerset in the county game from September 9 to 12, having bowled over 60 overs, just before Bangladesh's recent tour of India.

David Millns and Steve O'Shaughnessy had been the on-field umpires for the game but it could not be learned which of them reported Shakib's action.

While Shakib was informed on the matter, BCB sources informed that the ECB did not communicate the matter directly to the BCB.

"In the county match, an on-field umpire reported that he felt the action was suspect. If Shakib wants to further play domestic cricket in England, he will have to appear in a test.," a BCB official informed The Daily Star today.

However, Shakib can play international cricket or franchise league and domestic cricket even though an umpire reported his action.

"If he is cleared, he will be able to play domestic cricket in England. The matter has no connection to international cricket or domestic cricket in other countries. The matter is under ECB jurisdiction and not related to ICC or other boards," he added.

An ECB official informed that Shakib's test is expected to take place in the next couple of weeks although no dates have been locked in yet. The location where Shakib's test will take place is yet to be determined.

Shakib had not yet responded to The Daily Star's message during the time of filing this report. The matter is believed to be dealt with 'internally'.

