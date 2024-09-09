Shakib makes Surrey debut

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made his Surrey debut today against Somerset.

Shakib was given his debut cap by West Indies pacer Kemar Roach.

Surrey have eight players unavailable because of England commitments, with Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Dan Lawrence and Gus Atkinson all on Test duty.

"When the opportunity to bring a player of the quality of Shakib to the club came along it was an easy decision to make," said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

"We've been aware for a period of time that this fixture was likely to be one where we would have a significant number of players away on England duty and, in particular, missing two of our spinning all-rounders.

"Shakib brings a wealth of experience and outstanding skill with bat and ball and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Surrey."

Shakib has scored more than 4,500 runs in Test cricket at an average of 38 and taken just under 250 wickets.

He has over 14,000 runs and 700 wickets in international cricket and is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker of all-time in Test, ODI and Twenty20 cricket.

Shakib has vast experience in county cricket, havig made his debut in 2010 for Worcestershire. He scored 90 on his debut against Derbyshire which is his highest score in country cricket. He has also participated in every format of county cricket.

Following the four-day match at Taunton, Shakib will head to India and is expected to join the Bangladesh national side on September 15 to play the upcoming two-match Test series which begins at Chennai on September 19 with the first Test.

