Shakib doubtful for December’s New Zealand tour

Shakib Al Hasan went to BCB headquarters on Wednesday, the first time since his return from the World Cup in India. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

After missing out on the home Test series against New Zealand, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is running the risk of missing December's tour to New Zealand where the Tigers will play three ODIs and three T20s.

Shakib went to the BCB premises in Mirpur today for the first time since suffering a finger injury on November 6 during Bangladesh's penultimate World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which ruled him out of the last game against Australia and also the home Test series against New Zealand.

Now as things stand, Shakib remains doubtful for Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand next month.

"He (Shakib) came here so that we could change the dressing on his fractured finger," a member of BCB's medical department told The Daily Star today.

It was learnt that Shakib would have to undergo an X-ray on his left-index finger after three weeks when the bandage will be opened again.

Bangladesh are expected to depart for New Zealand on December 11, and since his dressing is expected to be reopened on December 13 to assess his recovery, his participation for the tour is in doubt.

A BCB source close to the team management replied by saying, 'let's see', when asked about Shakib's availability for the tour.

Meanwhile, the BCB selection panel held a meeting at the BCB offices today. The Tigers will return to action following the World Cup with the Test series at home against the Kiwis, slated to begin in Sylhet on November 28.