Shadman to lead HP team in four-dayers in Australia

Afif, Akbar to captain in separate white-ball series

Shadman Islam will lead the High Performance Unit in the four-day series while Afif Hossain and Akbar Ali were named skippers for one-day and T20 teams for their upcoming tour in Australia.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced three different squads for their tour of Australia where they will play two four-day matches against Pakistan Shaheens and two one-dayers against Northern Territory and Pakistan Shaheens, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a T20 tournament involving the High Performance Unit, a few big bash teams, and Pakistan Shaheens.

National selector Hannan Sarkar feels that the tour will be a great opportunity for the players to know about the wickets and conditions in Australia, where they hardly get a chance to play either with the national team or at the age level.

"Australia tour is always a big tour for any stage of Bangladesh cricket. Bangladesh [national team] don't get many opportunities to play over there. Even our other teams also rarely get to play in Australia. So I think, it's a massive opportunity," Hannan said on Wednesday.

"The most important thing is we are getting an opportunity to play in all three formats. We can't ask for anything better. We know that it will be very challenging for us to compete in all three formats on Australian soil and the players are going to experience the challenge.

"We tried to mix our HP, Tigers, and national team players for the series as we know that we have a tour of Australia in our FTP schedule. So I think it's a big opportunity because they are going to gather experience of the dressing room, outfield, and weather in Australia," he added.

The four-day squad will leave Bangladesh on July 13 while the white-ball members will fly on July 27.

The tour will start with the two-match four-day series with the first game taking place from July 19-22. The second match is scheduled for July 26-29.

Meanwhile, the two one-dayers will be held on August 1 and 6 against Northern Territory and Pakistan Shaheens, respectively.

The HP team will then start their T20 tournament campaign against Melbourne Renegades on August 11 before they face Tasmania and Adelaide Strikers on August 12 and 14, respectively.

The remaining three matches against ACT Comets, Pakistan Shaheens, and Perth Scorchers will be held on August 15, 16 and 17.

The semifinals and final of the T20 tournament will take place on August 18.

HP Squads:

HP four-day team: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Amite Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu (vice-captain), Ariful Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aich Mollah, Rakibul Hasan, Sk Peavez Rahman Jibon, Hasan Murad, Rezaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam, Ripon Mondol and Maruf Mridha.

HP one-day team: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Jisan Alam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain (captain), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Islam, Akbar Ali (vice-captain), Wasi Siddique, Rakibul Hasan, Sk Peavez Rahman Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam, Ripon Mondol and Maruf Mridha.

HP T20 team: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Jisan Alam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Islam, Akbar Ali (captain), Wasi Siddique, Rakibul Hasan, Allis Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (vice-captain), Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam, Ripon Mondol and Maruf Mridha.