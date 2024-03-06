Cricket
Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:05 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:15 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shabnim Ismail shatters record with fastest delivery ever in women's cricket

Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:05 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:15 AM
Shabnim Ismail. Photo: Collected

Former South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail created history on Tuesday when she bowled the fastest delivery ever recorded in women's cricket.

Ismail broke the record with a delivery that clocked the speed of 132.1km/h (82.08mph) when bowling for the Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was the first time that a delivery in women's cricket has been clocked at a speed greater than 130km/h, with Ismail's thunderbolt smashing into the pad of former Australia captain Meg Lanning on the second ball of the third over of the match.

Ismail, who appeared for South Africa in all eight previous ICC Women's T20 World Cups and only retired from international cricket following last year's tournament on home soil, had previously been clocked as bowling at 128km/h (79.54mph) against the West Indies in 2016 and at 127km/h twice during the most recent edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022.

When quizzed about breaking the record during a post-match interview, Ismail played down the effort and indicated she "doesn't actually look at the big screen when I'm bowling."

Ismail's efforts were in vain as she delivered four expensive overs to finish with figures of 1/46 as the Indians went down to the Capitals by 29 runs in Delhi.

Related topic:
Shabnim IsmailSouth AfricaWomen's Premier LeagueWPLDelhi CapitalsMumbai Indians
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

5 must-visit places in the world during spring season mark-pecar-n56a158gfg4-unsplash

5 must-visit places in the world during spring season

1w ago
Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand's Mitchell misses SA Test to prepare for Australia

3w ago
Women's Premier League

'Game-changer' WPL gets underway with massive Mumbai win

Prabhsimran, Brar shine as Punjab end Delhi's IPL hopes

New Zealand name Williamson, Ravindra for Proteas Tests

তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ফেব্রুয়ারিতে ইতিহাস গড়ল তৈরি পোশাক রপ্তানি

২০২৩-২৪ অর্থবছরের হিসাবে জুলাই থেকে ফেব্রুয়ারি তৈরি পোশাক রপ্তানি হয়েছে তিন হাজার ২৮৬ কোটি ডলার। এটি আগের বছরের একই সময়ের তুলনায় চার দশমিক ৭৭ শতাংশ বেশি।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘অস্তিত্ব সংকটে’ মিয়ানমারের সামরিক সরকার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X