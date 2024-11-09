Salahuddin keen on helping next gen cricketers

One of the most revered local coaches, Mohammad Salahuddin, has recently been reunited with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the Tigers' senior assistant coach.

Salahuddin comes with clear goals -- helping the next generation of cricketers and bringing clarity to the thought processes of the players.

"If we can do the small bit of work on how they think in the dressing room and outside it, bring more clarity to their thought process, and see to it that they adjust to the demands of time, wicket, and the cricket being played, they will have a better future ahead of them," Salahuddin said in his first media byte, released by the BCB yesterday.

Salahuddin has previously worked as a fielding coach and an assistant coach of the Bangladesh national team more than a decade ago. But this time, Salahuddin, winner of multiple Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier League (DPL) titles, brings in a wealth of experience -- one he is keen on using with the national team which is undergoing a period of transition.

On his first day on the task last Wednesday, Salahuddin was seen talking to Test stars Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, and Liton Das. Salahuddin has been the go-to guy for many of Bangladesh's stars, including Shakib Al Hasan, and it was not surprising to see the current players at ease with the 51-year-old coach from the word go.

Having previously worked with the 'Big Five' of Bangladesh cricket -- Shakib, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza -- Salahuddin feels this time his task is to set up the way forward for the new generation.

"I have worked with a national team before and at that time I worked with the generation belonging to Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiqur, Riyad, and Mashrafe. They took the country to a new level and gave the country a lot. If I can help the next generation with my experience, or even help one individual out, it will benefit the country and that player," Salahuddin added.

Salahuddin also mentioned that even players on the national team might not be clear on how to set loftier goals for themselves, and that's where he wants to help the cricketers.

Salahuddin has worked with Liton and Mominul for a long time now. In his new role, he wanted them to think about targets that the players set for themselves.

"As a coach, I think this is the biggest challenge for me to make them think that they will dominate the world cricket in the future and to bring changes to their thought processes. They will obviously be working on their technical and tactical side of the game but they also need to bring those considerations into themselves about the targets they are setting for themselves," he said about senior campaigners Liton and Mominul.