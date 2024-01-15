Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Jan 15, 2024 05:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 05:42 PM

Cricket

Sachin blasts his deepfake video promoting betting site

Star Sports Desk
Mon Jan 15, 2024 05:29 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 05:42 PM
PHOTO: TWITTER

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out a deepfake video of his which has been widely circulated online, where he is seen promoting a betting app.

In the advertisement, Sachin is heard talking about an app and how his daughter Sara Tendulkar is earning a lot using it.

The video was actually made using the deepfake technology, where the voice were added on top of an old clip of Sachin's.

The former Indian batsman spoke out against such malicious use of technology and asked for swift action to end the spread of misinformation.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers," Tendulkar wrote in the post.

"Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he added.

