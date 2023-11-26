Root pulls out of IPL 2024

Cricket
Joe Root
England's Joe Root. Photo: Reuters

Former England captain Joe Root has opted out of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirmed his franchise Rajasthan Royals.

"During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024," Rajasthan director Kumar Sangakkara was quoted in a statement published on the franchise's website.

"Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does," he added.

Root made his IPL debut last season for Rajasthan but played just three games for the franchise and got a chance to bat only once, where he scored 10 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Root is the second high-profile England name to pull out of next year's IPL after Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ben Stokes.

