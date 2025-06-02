Root century takes England to ODI series win over the West Indies

England's Joe Root celebrates hitting the winning run to win the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and West Indies at Sophia Gardens cricket ground in Cardiff on June 1, 2025. Photo: AFP

Joe Root hit his highest one-day international score, making 166 not out as England beat the West Indies by three wickets in Cardiff on Sunday.

Victory gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Tuesday's finale at the Oval, with Harry Brook enjoying a series win in his first campaign as England's full-time white-ball captain.

England, chasing 309 to win, collapsed to 2-2 as openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett were both out for a duck.

But star batsman Root's 18th century in 168 ODI innings saw England win with seven balls to spare ahead of Tuesday's finale at the Oval, despite West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's fine return of 4-31 from his maximum 10 overs.

Root received good support from Brook (47) in a stand of 85. Then Will Jacks (49) helped Root add 143 in 20 overs during a sixth-wicket partnership that took the hosts to the brink of victory.

The West Indies were much-improved with both bat and ball following their humiliating 238-run loss at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Despite the in-form Keacy Carty's 103, they were ultimately made to pay for not compiling a truly huge total when well-placed on 205-2 at Sophia Gardens.

Brief scores

West Indies 308, 47.4 overs (K Carty 103 S Hope 78, B King 59; A Rashid 4-63, S Mahmood 3-37)

England 312-7, 48.5 overs (J Root 166 no; A Joseph 4-31)

Result: England won by three wickets

Player-of-the-match: Joe Root (ENG)

Series: England lead three-match series 2-0