Sat Jun 22, 2024 07:46 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 07:49 PM

Rishad, Saifuddin among four Bangladesh players to get drafted for GT20 Canada 

Photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and seamer Mohammad Saifuddin along with Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam were drafted to play in the upcoming edition of the Global T20 Canada, starting on July 25.  

Rishad was drafted by Toronto Nationals while Saifuddin was signed by Montreal Tigers. It will be the first appearance in a foreign franchise league for both players. Meanwhile, Shakib and Shoriful were roped in by Bangla Tigers Mississauga. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the previous season, Shakib and Liton Das were the only players to feature in the tournament. The duo faced off in the final and it was Shakib's Montreal Tigers who came out victorious against Liton's Surrey Jaguars. 

Related topic:
Rishad HossainShakib Al HasanMohammad SaifuddinShoriful Islam
