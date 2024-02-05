Ravindra posts maiden double ton for New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra continued a remarkable return to Test cricket by reaching his maiden double-century on day two of the series-opener against South Africa on Monday.
Ravindra worked a single to point off Proteas captain Neil Brand midway through the second session at Mount Maunganui to reach the milestone.
It enhances the reputation of the 24-year-old, who gained international attention at last year's 50-over World Cup, where he scored centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan.
He was named emerging player of 2023 by cricket's governing body, the ICC.
Ravindra wasn't selected for a Test in more than two years, having struggled in his only three appearances, scoring 73 runs in six innings.
The left-hander, who began the day on 118, took 340 balls to reach 200, striking 21 fours and one six as New Zealand reached 396-5.
