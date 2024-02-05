Ravindra posts maiden double ton for New Zealand

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his double century during day two of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Rachin Ravindra continued a remarkable return to Test cricket by reaching his maiden double-century on day two of the series-opener against South Africa on Monday.

Ravindra worked a single to point off Proteas captain Neil Brand midway through the second session at Mount Maunganui to reach the milestone.

It enhances the reputation of the 24-year-old, who gained international attention at last year's 50-over World Cup, where he scored centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan.

He was named emerging player of 2023 by cricket's governing body, the ICC.

Ravindra wasn't selected for a Test in more than two years, having struggled in his only three appearances, scoring 73 runs in six innings.

The left-hander, who began the day on 118, took 340 balls to reach 200, striking 21 fours and one six as New Zealand reached 396-5.