Rajshahi's MKS Sports gets ICC approval 

Rajshahi-based bat manufacturer MKS Sports has received approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and can now plaster its logo on bats and other equipments in international cricket.

"We received the confirmation on the 11th," said HM Aftab, managing director of MKS Sports, adding that they had to go through a series of reviews by the ICC for the approval.

Clive Hitchcock, senior cricket operations manager of the ICC in an email to Aftab gave the approval.

MKS Sports has set up a cricket bat manufacturing factory at the Bongram area of Rajshahi city.

Bangladesh cricketers Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Imrul Kayes are also co-owners of MKS alongside Aftab.

Aftab has been making cricket bats for several national team cricketers. With the ICC's approval, MKS Sports can now sponsor international cricketers and plaster their logo on their cricket equipments.