Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon May 6, 2024 04:17 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 04:24 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Raja claims best ever figure by a Bangladeshi in List A cricket

Star Sports Report
Mon May 6, 2024 04:17 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 04:24 PM
Rejaur Rahman Raja
Rejaur Rahman Raja. Photo: Facebook

Prime Bank Cricket Club pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja claimed the best ever figures by a Bangladeshi in List A cricket to help his side seal a clinical 199-run win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah today.

Raja claimed 8-23 in 6.3 overs to bundle out Sheikh Jamal for a mere 71 in 21.3 overs after Prime Bank had posted 270 in the first innings.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Raja broke the record of medium pacer Yeasin Arafat, who had claimed 8-40 for Gazi Group Cricketers against Abahani Limited in the 2018 edition of the DPL.

This is only the 15th time a bowler has claimed eight wickets in List A in history.

This is the sixth best figure ever for a bowler in a List A match. The best ever figure is 8-10, which belongs to Indian left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who did it for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2018.

Related topic:
cricketRejaur Rahman RajaDPLlist APrime Bank Cricket Club
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Abahani seal DPL title with win against Sheikh Jamal

5d ago

Hider takes seven as Gazi Tyres all out for 40

1m ago
ICC T20 World Cup trophy

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All squads so far

2d ago
Primes shine on Razzak's day

Primes shine on Razzak's day

5y ago

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

1d ago
|মতামত

মিল্টন সমাদ্দার ‘ভয়ংকর সাইকোপ্যাথ’—জানতে লাগল ১০ বছর!

এই যে না জানা, সেটা কি মিল্টন সমাদ্দারের দক্ষতা-চতুরতা, না যাদের জানার কথা তাদের অক্ষমতা-অদক্ষতা?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

প্রথম ধাপের চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থীদের ৭০ শতাংশ ব্যবসায়ী: টিআইবি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification