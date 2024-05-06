Raja claims best ever figure by a Bangladeshi in List A cricket

Prime Bank Cricket Club pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja claimed the best ever figures by a Bangladeshi in List A cricket to help his side seal a clinical 199-run win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah today.

Raja claimed 8-23 in 6.3 overs to bundle out Sheikh Jamal for a mere 71 in 21.3 overs after Prime Bank had posted 270 in the first innings.

Raja broke the record of medium pacer Yeasin Arafat, who had claimed 8-40 for Gazi Group Cricketers against Abahani Limited in the 2018 edition of the DPL.

This is only the 15th time a bowler has claimed eight wickets in List A in history.

This is the sixth best figure ever for a bowler in a List A match. The best ever figure is 8-10, which belongs to Indian left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who did it for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2018.