Rain sees practice game in Chattogram end in a draw

The three-day practice game between BCB Red and BCB Green, which saw rain interruptions on each day, ended in a draw at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Chasing a target of 222 runs, BCB Red reached 2-1 in 1.5 overs after losing the wicket of Soumya Sarkar (one) before rain interrupted proceedings. Later, the umpires had to call off the game two hours before the scheduled time due to persistent rain in Chattogram.

Earlier, resuming an overnight score of 92-6, BCB Red declared their first innings at 166-9 after Pritom Kumar and Nayeem Hasan made 44 and 40 runs, respectively.

BCB Red pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who bagged a five-for in the first innings, remained not out on 26. For BCB Green, pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed 3-28 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, and Rishad Hossain took two wickets each.

BCB Green, who earned a first innings lead of 124 runs, then declared their second innings at 97-3 in just 18 overs. Naim Sheikh and Jaker Ali remained not out on 39 and 34 runs, respectively.

The players will now travel back to Dhaka where they will have a fitness test on August 3. The following day, players will join the training camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur for the upcoming Pakistan Tests in mid-August.

