Proteas enforce follow-on after bundling Tigers out for 159

Tigers begin second innings being 416 runs behind

South Africa enforced follow-on after bundling out Bangladesh for just 159 runs in their first innings, 416 runs short of Proteas' first innings score of 575/6 (declared), on Day 3 of their second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Mominul Haque scored 82 off 112 deliveries while Taijul Islam scored a gritty 95-ball 30 as they led a brief fightback for the Tigers. The duo stitched together a 103-run ninth-wicket stand.

However, the partnership was broken when Mominul, who notched his 20th Test fifty, was trapped in front by Senuran Muthusamy just after lunch.

Taijul was the last one to depart, being caught and bowled by Keshav Maharaj.

Kagiso Rabada shone for South Africa, registering his 16th Test fifer to finish with figures of five for 37 in nine overs.

Mominul fifty helps Bangladesh barely survive first session on Day 3

Experienced batter Mominul Haque notched his 20th Test fifty as Bangladesh barely managed to survive in the first session on Day 3 of their second and final Test against South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

At lunch, Bangladesh reached 137 for eight, still trailing South Africa's mammoth first innings total of 575/6 (declared) by 438 runs. Mominul is not out on 74 off 97 deliveries while Taijul remains unbeaten on 18 off 67 deliveries.

After resuming the day on 38 for four, it looked like the Tigers' first innings would soon get wrapped up when South Africa pacers scalped four wickets in quick succession to leave the hosts tottering at eight for 48.

Kagiso Rabada removed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (9 off 17), Mehedi Hasan Miraz (1 off 3), and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon (0 off 2) to claim his 16th Test fifer while Dane Paterson had the scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim (0 off 2) -- all in the space of just 10 deliveries inside the first hour of play today.

However, Bangladesh somewhat recovered with Mominul and Taijul stitching together an unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket stand to help the Tigers go past the 100-run mark.

An innings defeat still looms large for the Tigers as they need 239 more runs to avoid follow-on.



Tigers in deep trouble as Rabada, Paterson wreak havoc

It did not take long for South Africa to strike on Day 3 of their second Test against Bangladesh as Tigers lost four quick wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada had Shanto caught in two minds and edge one back to the wicketkeeper in just the fourth over of the day. In the very next over, Dane Paterson got the wicket of Mushfiqur when he clipped one to Tony de Zorzi for a simple catch at square leg.

Shanto departed after a 17-ball 9 while Mushfiqur could not even open his account, having survived just two deliveries.

Rabada then also removed Mehedi Hasan Miraz and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon in the same over to register his 16th Test fifer. While Miraz edged one back to the wicketkeeper with a delivery that slightly turned away from a good length, Ankon offered no shot to a delivery that nipped back in towards the right-hander and was trapped in front.

Miraz managed just one off three deliveries while Ankon had to depart without opening his account following just a two-ball stay.

After 16 overs, Bangladesh are staring at an innings defeat as they are left tottering at 58 for eight in their first innings, still trailing by 516 runs.