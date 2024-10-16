Proteas arrive for Tests against Tigers

The South Africa players at the lounge at HSIA in Dhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo: BCB

South Africa cricket team landed in Dhaka for two Test matches against Bangladesh, scheduled for later this month.

The Proteas, who last played a Test series in Bangladesh in 2015, arrived at around 8:40am. Both Tests in that series were drawn, due to rain mostly. The Proteas have won all the 14 other Tests they have played against Bangladesh.

The first Test will begin on October 21 in Dhaka while the second Test will start in Chattogram from October 29.

There was uncertainty over the team's visit following the political change in Bangladesh, but after security assurance, the team agreed to come.

They have come with regular captain Temba Bavuma, however, the batter won't be able to play the first Test due to an injury.

Aiden Markham will lead in the first Test.

Bangladesh's new coach Phil Simmons was all smiles as he arrived to lead the team against South Africa. Photo: BCB

Meanwhile, Bangladesh team's new coach Phil Simmons arrived by the same flight today. Simmons, a former West Indies all-rounder, was named as Bangladesh coach on Saturday for up to 2026 Champions Trophy with Chandika Hathurusingha suspended.

South Africa squad:Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.