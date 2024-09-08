Cricket
In Pictures: Tigers sharpen their claws before India tour

Star Sports Desk
Sun Sep 8, 2024 06:27 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 07:25 PM
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Members of Bangladesh's Test and T20 setups turned up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today to officially begin their preparation for the national team's upcoming India tour. The Tigers will play two Tests and three T20s against the hosts in India and the tour will begin with the first Test in Chennai on September 19. The Daily Star's Firoz Ahmed was in Mirpur today, capturing the players sweating it out ahead of the challenging tour. Following are a few selected images:

 

Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar
Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed
Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Liton Das
Liton Das. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Rishad Hossain
Rishad Hossain. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mahmudullah
Mahmudullah. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

