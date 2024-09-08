In Pictures: Tigers sharpen their claws before India tour

Members of Bangladesh's Test and T20 setups turned up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today to officially begin their preparation for the national team's upcoming India tour. The Tigers will play two Tests and three T20s against the hosts in India and the tour will begin with the first Test in Chennai on September 19. The Daily Star's Firoz Ahmed was in Mirpur today, capturing the players sweating it out ahead of the challenging tour. Following are a few selected images:

Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Liton Das. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Rishad Hossain. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mahmudullah. Photo: Firoz Ahmed