PCB appoint Salman Butt as consultant to chief selector

Salman Butt
Salman Butt. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who was banned five years from cricket for his involvement in spot-fixing, was named in the three-member consultant panel to chief selector Wahab Riaz by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yesterday.

This is the first time Butt is being offered an official role with the PCB since his involvement in the Lord's Test spot-fixing row in 2010.

Butt, who has played 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Pakistan, returned to domestic cricket after his ban ended in 2015, however, never made it back to the national side.

The 39-year-old will now work alongside former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultants for the newly appointed chief selector Wahab.

Butt will begin his role as consultant from Pakistan's five-match T20I series against New Zealand in next year's January.

PCB also named former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as the new team director and also the team's head coach for their Test series in Australia in December followed by their tour to New Zealand next month.

