Cricket
AFP, Colombo
Tue May 21, 2024 07:18 PM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 07:21 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Pathirana sets Sri Lanka T20 tournament auction record

AFP, Colombo
Tue May 21, 2024 07:18 PM Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 07:21 PM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Young Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana became the most expensive player ever in a Lanka Premier League (LPL) auction Tuesday when he was grabbed by Colombo Strikers for a record $120,000.

The 21-year-old -- who has an unorthodox slinging delivery style -- broke the $92,000 mark set by Dilshan Madushanka in last year's edition of the T20 tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Second most expensive on Tuesday was all-rounder Isuru Udana who was taken for $100,000 by Galle Marvels, with Dasun Shanaka, another all-rounder, in third at $85,000.

The most expensive foreign player was Afghanistan's right-arm medium pacer Karim Janat, with Dambulla Thunders paying $80,000 for his services and another $50,000 for his compatriot Hazratullah Zazai, a left-hand batsman.

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, another left-hand batsman, went to Jaffna Kings at $60,000.

The five-team tournament will start on July 1 with the final on July 21.

Related topic:
Matheesha PathiranaLanka Premier LeagueLPLcricketT20 cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

WHAT TO WATCH

2d ago

Shakib, Liton, Afif included in LPL draft

1y ago
Joty's excitement for T20 World Cup

Joty revels in the prospect of ‘wonderful’ home T20 World Cup

1w ago
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players

RCB win six in row to make IPL play-offs, Chennai out

2d ago
During bad times, you shouldn’t overthink: Liton

During bad times, you shouldn’t overthink: Liton

9h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনী সহিংসতায় জ্বলছে একটি গ্রাম, খবর পেয়েও যায়নি পুলিশ-ফায়ার সার্ভিস

জরুরি ৯৯৯ নম্বরে ফোন করেও সাড়া পাওয়া যায়নি পুলিশ বা ফায়ার সার্ভিসের। এ কারণে বিকেলেও খড়ের গাদা জ্বলছিল।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অনলাইনে নাগরিকদের ব্যক্তিগত তথ্য বিক্রি হওয়া আতঙ্কজনক: টিআইবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X