Pakistan women seal historic series win in New Zealand

Nida Dar-led Pakistan women scripted history on Tuesday in Dunedin as they defeated New Zealand for the first time in a T20I series. Pakistan held their nerve to clinch a 10-run win in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing three-match series as they successfully defended 137 against a power-packed White Ferns side at their own backyard.

New Zealand had only won their first T20 international match against New Zealand in the series opener on December 3 and they have followed it up with a historic series victory. It was the first time Pakistan women won a T20I series outside Asia and Ireland and it was their first overseas series victory since October 2018.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total with handy contributions from the entire batting unit. Young opener Muneeba Ali scored a brisk 35 off 28 balls, and Aliya Riaz provided a late surge with her 32 off 22 deliveries. With 3 boundaries and a six, Aliya made sure Pakistan gave their bowlers something to work with and kept their hopes of sealing the series early.

Molly Penford rocked the Pakistan batting line-up with wickets of Bismah Maroof and captain Nida Dar in a space of three deliveries. Losing their two well-set batters in the 13th over, Pakistan were under pressure at 86 for 4 but Aliya Riaz's late blitz ensured the visitors did not collapse after losing their star batters.

New Zealand Women fought valiantly but could only muster 127 runs for 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Hannah Rowe's spirited 33 off 24 balls and Georgia Plimmer's steady 28 off 28 were highlights of their chase. However, the Pakistani bowlers held their nerve, with Fatima Sana leading the charge by claiming three crucial wickets for 22 runs. Sadia Iqbal supported her well, taking two wickets for 29 runs, ensuring that the pressure never eased on the home side.

Fatima Sana emerged as Pakistan's hero once again as she has now taken 6 wickets in the two T20Is.

Sana got the big wicket of Suzie Bates for the second successive game. It was Sana's opening burst that hurt New Zealand in the first T20I in which they were restricted to 127 in 20 overs. Pakistan chased down the total in just 18.2 overs for the series-opening win.

With Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana firing on all cylinders, Pakistan will be looking to complete a clean sweep when they face New Zealand in the 3rd T20I in Queenstown on December 9.