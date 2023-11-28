Pakistan could lose hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025: Reports

The 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy could be shifted out of Pakistan or played in a hybrid model similar to this year's Asia Cup, according to reports on multiple outlets.

Pakistan are scheduled to host the next edition of the eight-team ODI event two years later. However, there are serious doubts about whether the Indian team would go to the neighbouring country to take part in the event.

Earlier this year, the Indias government refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which prompted the PCB to host the tournament in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka as co-hosts.

According to Indian news agency PTI, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf and COO Salman Naseer met with the ICC executive board to discuss the uncertainty surrounding the tournament.

"Pakistani officials discussed the probability of the Indian board (BCCI) again refusing to send its team to Pakistan and made it clear that in any given situation, the ICC must avoid taking unilateral decisions on the tournament," a source told PTI.

"They also made it clear that in case of India not sending its team and its matches being moved to another country, than the ICC must compensate Pakistan for this," the source added.

As per reports, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been listed as the potential host if the tournament gets shifted from Pakistan.