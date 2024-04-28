Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches

Pakistan have appointed former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as head coach of their men's white-ball teams, while the test side will be under the guidance of former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will assist both head coaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

"They're both very famous coaches and their arrival gives you 100% confirmation of the trust that they have in our team's potential," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters.

More to follow......