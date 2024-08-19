Oval Invincibles clinch back-to-back Hundred titles

Oval Invincibles won a second successive Hundred title on Sunday by beating Southern Brave by 17 runs at Lord's.

With Brave set a target of 148 for victory, the game was in the balance before three wickets in six balls from Saqib Mahmood proved crucial.

Mahmood removed Leus Du Plooy, Kieron Pollard and Laurie Evans and when Chris Jordan followed them back into the pavilion four balls later, the game was settled.

For Invincibles, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran and Tom Curran all made useful contributions.

In the women's final, played earlier in the day, London Spirit chased down 115 to beat Welsh Fire with India all-rounder Deepti Sharma hitting a six to win the game with two balls left.