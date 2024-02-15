O'Rourke claims long-standing New Zealand record in Hamilton

New Zealand’s Will O’Rourke (C) celebrates with teammates after his five-wicket haul on debut during day three of the second Test against South Africa at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke broke a long-standing New Zealand record that has lasted for almost 10 years as the second Test against South Africa in Hamilton remained in the balance after three enthralling days.

O'Rourke collected five wickets during the Proteas' second innings to seal match figures of 9-93 and in the process broke the previous record held by Mark Craig (8-188) from June 2014 for the best bowling figures on Test debut by a New Zealand player.

Three of O'Rourke's five scalps came late in South Africa's second innings on a topsy-turvy day at Seddon Park, as David Bedingham's century threatened to take the game away from New Zealand until a late collapse of 6-33 swayed the momentum back towards the hosts.

That victory total could have been much higher if not for O'Rourke's late intervention, with Bedingham and Keegan Petersen (43) looking in control at 102-4 following a 98-run stand that put the Proteas well on top.

But a trio of late wickets from O'Rourke and a handy spell from all-rounder Glenn Phillips (2-50) gave New Zealand the momentum heading into the fourth day on Friday.

Best match figures on Test debut by a New Zealand bowler

Will O'Rourke: 9/93 v South Africa, 2024

Mark Craig: 8/188 v West Indies, 2014

Colin de Grandhomme: 7/64 v Pakistan, 2016

Ajaz Patel: 7/123 v Pakistan, 2018

Will Somerville: 7/127 v Pakistan, 2018

Paul Wiseman: 7/143 v Sri Lanka, 1998

