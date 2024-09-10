Opening or No. 4: Australia coy on Smith role for India Test series

Australia are remaining tightlipped as to whether experienced batter Steve Smith will continue in his role as opener during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against India.

Smith has been a rock in Australia's middle-order for more than a decade, but was moved up to an unfamiliar role at the top alongside Usman Khawaja with mixed success when fellow veteran David Warner retired from Test cricket at the start of the year.

Smith managed one half-century and averaged just 28.50 from four Tests against the West Indies and New Zealand, with the 35-year-old's best innings coming in a narrow loss to the Caribbean side in Brisbane when he managed an unbeaten 91*.

But with India set to travel Down Under for a five-match series in November this year that will help determine who reaches next year's ICC World Test Championship final, Australia are still tossing up whether Smith will remain as opener or revert back to his more preferred batting position at No.4.

Australia star batter Steve Smith in his element in the format that he sees as the 'ultimate for a cricketer' at the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Andrew McDonald was quizzed about what his side will do with Smith on Tuesday, 10 September but the Australia coach refused to give away too much.

"That's the question on everyone's lips, isn't it? While we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one," McDonald said on Australian radio station SEN.

"There's plenty of speculation around that. But in the background, I'd be lying if I said the conversation wasn't happening.

"There are conversations around a lot of what ifs in terms of that Test summer that is to come.

"We'll unveil everything, and we'll let (Smith's coach at domestic level) Greg Shipperd know what our plans are and then we'll see what he does with his New South Wales side should Steve Smith play (Sheffield) Shield cricket."

McDonald is currently in the United Kingdom ahead of Australia's white-ball series against England having overseen their recent T20I series sweep over Scotland in Edinburgh.

With Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins skipping the European tour and instead resting at home, McDonald indicated any selection matter for the India series would be put on the backburner for the time being.

"What am I willing to share? Not a lot at this stage. All I can say is the conversation's happening," McDonald added.

"Clearly, Patty Cummins as the captain is a big part of that, he's rehabbing at the moment, he's not over here (in Europe).

"We've already had some chats in Sydney initially around what we're thinking for the summer, and that goes right down to depth bowling and what it looks like, all those hypotheticals and what ifs that we always go through.

"Clearly, if we make a shift with Steve Smith, then someone else will have to go to the top.

"We've seen Cameron Green be really successful at No.4 as well. So that sort of adds layers to the decision-making.

"But nothing is firm and fixed on at the moment."

McDonald is adamant though, that Smith will remain the XI should selectors opt for another speciailist opener.

"Yeah, in my mind it does," McDonald said.

"Clearly there's a few other selectors, and I don't want to sort of influence the decision-making or thinking of (selection chair) George Bailey.

"But we've spoken about that, and we're still a big believer in the best six batters and come that first Test match, who are the best six batters?

"We feel as though that the team that finished in in New Zealand, should they get a clean run at it and be well prepared, then they would be the best-placed players to fill that, there's no doubt about that."

The five-match series between Australia and India commences in Perth on 22 November.

